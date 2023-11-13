Gene Steratore explains controversial call in Packers-Steelers game

The Pittsburgh Steelers benefitted from a very controversial ruling in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and former NFL official Gene Steratore believes the situation was handled the correct way.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett tried to complete a swing pass to Jaylen Warren late in the first half, but the ball was thrown behind the running back. Warren could not haul the pass in and it was ruled incomplete. Replay angles appeared to show that the pass did not go forward, which would have been a fumble. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur challenged the ruling of an incomplete pass, but the call stood.

Steratore said he did not feel there was enough to overturn the call on the field. CBS analyst Charles Davis “vehemently” disagreed.

Charles Davis doesn't have as spirited an argument with Gene Steratore that Cris Collinsowrth had with Terry McAulay, but the CBS analyst let the former head official that he disagrees, "vehemently." Steratore really taking a stand here: "To me, it was just not enough to… pic.twitter.com/HjfadUy9Ga — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 12, 2023

One video that a fan took from the stands showed pretty clearly that the ball did not go forward.

We’d like some answers on this one, @nfl That puppy is backwards by a yard. #GBvsPIT pic.twitter.com/hmRJUhHGAq — Levi (@levi_dubs) November 12, 2023

The Packers recovered the fumble. Rashan Gary actually took the ball into the end zone, but whistles had blown with the pass being ruled incomplete. Even if the touchdown did not stand, Green Bay would have been awarded the ball if the play was overturned since there was a clear recovery.

Steratore took to social media after to explain his stance further. He noted how officials piece together different angles when reviewing a play. Steratore felt there was not enough evidence from the camera angles to show that the pass was a lateral or backwards.

This play in #GBvsPIT is much closer than you think. Here is a little background about how replay reviews work in the NFL. 👀 For many rulings, officials will "piece" together angles to paint the full picture of a play. This eliminates the perception bias that you can have from… pic.twitter.com/l1oD6fMVDn — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) November 12, 2023

The Packers were trailing 17-13 at the time. Had the play been ruled a fumble, they would have had a chance to either kick a field goal and go down 17-16 or score a touchdown to take the lead. They eventually lost 23-19.

LaFleur told reporters after the game that he felt it was “pretty clear” Pickett did not throw the ball forward. Many fans agree with the Packers coach.