Giants break funny ‘curse’ by officially clinching playoff berth

January 1, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Daniel Jones throwing a pass

Oct 18, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have finally exorcised the demons of the seas.

The Giants officially clinched a postseason berth with a dominating 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The win improved them to 9-6-1 on the year and earned them one of the seven playoff spots in the NFC.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared a funny detail about the Giants’ clincher. The team has now earned their first postseason berth since the 2016 campaign … when the Giants notoriously partied on a boat in Miami before a playoff game. A ridiculous picture also forever immortalized the moment.

The Giants were widely blasted at the time for their perceived lack of focus in partying hearty the week before their wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. The memes then came out in full force when the G-Men ended up losing that game to the Packers in a 38-13 laugher.

Since then, the Giants went on to miss the playoffs in five straight seasons, going a putrid 22-59 (.373) over that span. But thanks to the likes of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, and head coach Brian Daboll (all of whom arrived in New York well after Boatgate), the team has now finally broken their maritime curse.

