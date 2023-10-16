New Giants OL Justin Pugh capitalizing on his awesome ‘SNF’ intro

Justin Pugh is not letting his moment in the sun go to waste.

The New York Giants offensive lineman Pugh went viral during this week’s edition of “Sunday Night Football” for his ethereal player intro. While most players usually state their alma mater after giving their name in intros, Pugh instead said that he was “straight off the couch.”

“Straight off the couch” 😂 Justin Pugh’s SNF intro is hilarious (via @NFL)

That could not have been more accurate for Pugh, who just signed to the Giants’ practice squad less than two weeks prior and was suddenly elevated to the active roster for Week 6 with the team’s offensive line being wrecked by injuries. While the Giants would lose a tight one to the Buffalo Bills, Pugh did his part, playing 77 total snaps between both left guard and left tackle.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Pugh had capitalized on his newfound online fame. Pugh apparently just launched a fresh new “Straight Off The Couch” T-shirt line (in honor of his viral moment).

The former first-round pick Pugh is actually no spring chicken. This is now the 11th NFL season for the 33-year-old, and he already had a previous stint with the Giants in which he was around for a lot of their drama. But Pugh is getting a second run in the spotlight and is definitely making the most of it.