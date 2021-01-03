Giants rookie Xavier McKinney trolls Skip Bayless over draft tweet

New York Giants rookie Xavier McKinney has been waiting more than eight months to make Skip Bayless eat his words, and he picked a great time to cash in.

McKinney recorded his first career interception in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys when he picked off an Andy Dalton pass in the end zone with 1:24 remaining in the game. The interception helped seal a 23-19 win that kept the Giants’ playoff hopes alive. After the game, McKinney masterfully trolled Bayless by calling attention one of Skip’s old tweets.

Happy belated New Year’s Skip https://t.co/nI5oclDZoY — Xavier McKinney (@mckinney15__) January 3, 2021

Bayless, of course, is a huge Cowboys fan. As you can see from the tweet, he was pleased that the division rival Giants drafted McKinney because it meant the former Alabama star wouldn’t end up in Dallas.

The Cowboys would have also kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Giants, so McKinney’s tweet was just more salt in the wound. Skip already has to live with Mike McCarthy making a crucial mistake that could have cost Dallas the game, but now he has rookies making him look bad. You gotta love it.

