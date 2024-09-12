Report hints at expected outcome in Haason Reddick situation

Haason Reddick has yet to play a snap for the New York Jets after the team acquired him in an offseason trade, and it sounds like a legitimate possibility that he never will.

Reddick skipped all of training camp with the Jets because he is unhappy with his contract. The star pass-rusher was set to make $14 million in the final year of the deal this season, but he has already forfeited a significant amount of that with his holdout.

Multiple NFL executives told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler this week that they believe the Jets might be forced to trade Reddick.

“Not sure they have a choice,” one NFC executive told Fowler. “They wouldn’t get similar value back [a third-rounder], but it would be hard [for the Jets] to pay him at this point, and he clearly doesn’t want to be there. Both sides badly mismanaged the situation.”

The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reddick back in March. There have been reports that the 29-year-old assured the team he was fine entering the season without a new deal. The Jets have taken a hard stance in negotiations while saying they look forward to Reddick’s return.

Following New York’s 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, many felt that Reddick had gained serious leverage in contract negotiations. Still, there has been no indication that the Jets are willing to give him an extension.

Reddick was the No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He was signed by the Eagles prior to the 2022 season and had success with Philly. Reddick recorded 27 sacks in 34 games over the last two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl both years and was expected to have a significant impact with the Jets, but the team may simply have to cut its losses.