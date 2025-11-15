Hall of Fame DB Kenny Easley dies at 66

Seattle Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley died Friday at the age of 66, the team confirmed Saturday.

The Seahawks said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened” by the death of Easley, who played for the franchise through his entire career from 1981-1987.

No information was provided on the cause of Easley’s death.

Our thoughts are with the Easley Family.https://t.co/yy25g4g45r pic.twitter.com/BUR2UdTkcF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 15, 2025

Easley was regarded as one of the best defensive players of the 1980s. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, he is one of just five safeties to win Defensive Player of the Year honors, which he did in 1984. A four-time All-Pro, he intercepted 32 passes during his illustrious career. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, and he made a memorable speech at his induction ceremony.

Easley was forced to retire in 1987 due to kidney disease and was estranged from the organization for a decade and a half, blaming them for exacerbating his health issues. The two sides eventually reconciled in 2002, when Easley was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. His No. 45 was later retired by the franchise in 2017.