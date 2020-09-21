Harrison Butker carried by teammates after winning field goal

Harrison Butker proved on Sunday that his winning field goal to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime was no fluke.

Butker made three kicks in a row before the final one to win the game counted.

At first, his Kansas City Chiefs lined up for a 53-yard attempt with the game tied at 20 in overtime. A false start negated what would have been a 53-yard kick to win it.

Kansas City got pushed back five yards to the 40 and attempted a 58-yard kick. The Chargers called timeout just before the kick, but Butker still made it. So far he was 2-for-2, though neither kick counted.

Finally, Butker got to attempt the kick without an interruption. He made it from 58 yards away to win the game 23-20 in overtime. In all, he made three kicks in a row from 50-plus yards before one counted.

His teammates put him on their shoulders after the winning kick.

Butker was 3-for-3 on field goals, though he did miss an extra point in the game. He is now a 90.2 percent field goal kicker in his NFL career.