Heated rivals Patriots, Jets have funny exchange on Twitter

As division rivals who respectively represent the Boston and New York City areas, the New England Patriots and New York Jets do not exactly like each other. Sunday marked a rare peace offering of sorts between the two though.

The Patriots posted Sunday on Twitter that they were begrudgingly rooting for the Jets. In order to win the AFC East, New England needs to win their game over the Miami Dolphins and for the Jets to defeat the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots and Bills both have a 10-6 record at the moment, but Buffalo owns the tiebreaker by virtue of having a better divisional record.

“Can’t believe we’re about to say this but … Let’s go @nyjets?!” the Patriots tweeted.

Can’t believe we’re about to say this but… Let’s go @nyjets?! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/bsIt4dLhiy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 9, 2022

The Jets hilariously replied with the famous GIF of Alonzo Mourning in order to indicate mixed feelings.

On just about every other week of the year, the Patriots and Jets can’t stand each other, thanks largely to the former’s dominance in the division that has prevented the latter from winning a division title since 2002. The two teams even had another instance of bad blood earlier this season.

But in Week 18, the Patriots are reluctantly on the Jets’ side. That appears to be enough for a temporary cease-fire between the two rivals for now.

