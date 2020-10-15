Here is why there is no Thursday Night Football today

NFL fans have grown accustomed to not having to wait a week between games thanks to “Thursday Night Football,” but they will not have that luxury this week.

The NFL has had to make several changes to its schedule this season because of positive coronavirus cases. This week’s Thursday night game was supposed to feature the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, but that game has been moved to Monday night. The Bills had to face the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday night after a series of positive COVID-19 tests within the Titans organization, so the NFL couldn’t have Buffalo play again two nights later.

Though the NFL would prefer to keep “Thursday Night Football” every week, the top priority is trying to get the games played without having to postpone them until much later in the season. A team’s first postponed game can simply serve as a bye week, which we have seen already with some teams. However, the situation becomes a lot more complicated the second time a team’s game needs to be postponed.

The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots were unable to play last weekend due to coronavirus cases, though that may have been beneficial for both teams from a football standpoint.