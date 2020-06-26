Jadeveon Clowney reportedly has two teams he would prefer to sign with

Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney has yet to find an offer that he deems suitable, and training camp is set to begin for most NFL teams in a month. One possible explanation for that is that the former first overall pick is hoping for a call from two teams in particular.

Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com reported on his podcast this week that Clowney has two teams at the top of his wish list — the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

“The team that immediately comes to mind is the Tennessee Titans, but I was told that two teams on top of Clowney’s list, as far as where he would like to wind up, are the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. And he would definitely help both of those teams,” Pauline said, as transcribed by Dan Lyons of The Spun.

Neither team has much salary cap space at the moment, however. Teams always find ways to get around that if they really want a player, though there has been no indication that the Saints or Cowboys have shown serious interest in Clowney. Though, Clowney may be willing to take less than market value, as Pauline added that he would be content signing a one-year deal with a playoff contender.

“What I’m told is right now, by people in his camp, is that Clowney would be just as happy signing a one-year deal with a playoff-contending team, versus signing a three-year deal with a middle-of-the-road franchise,” Pauline said. “If he can get a decent one-year deal from a team that was in the playoffs, a team that he could help take to the next level … I’m told he would be very happy to do that.”

The Titans have been openly interested in Clowney, and they are certainly a playoff contender after reaching the AFC Championship Game last year. At least one other team has aggressively pursued Clowney, though the interest doesn’t appear to be mutual.

Clowney is just 27, but he missed several games last year with a core muscle injury and is coming off surgery. He recorded just three sacks in 13 games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.