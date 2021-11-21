Jaguars coaches reportedly at odds over Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars had hoped Trevor Lawrence would experience fewer growing pains in his first NFL season, and the rookie’s struggles may lead to some significant changes within the organization when the year ends.

There has been disagreement among Jacksonville’s coaching staff over what offense Lawrence should be running, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. With Lawrence struggling to read defenses, Urban Meyer and some on his staff believe the No. 1 overall pick could benefit from the Jaguars implementing more run-pass option plays like the ones Lawrence ran at Clemson. Others feel that approach would come with a significant risk of injury.

Sources told La Canfora that frustration has been mounting between Meyer and his staff since the offseason. Meyer has supposedly expressed his displeasure with some of his assistants in front of players. Changes are expected, and it’s possible quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer could be shown the door as a result of Lawrence’s struggles.

Lawrence has thrown eight touchdowns all year compared to nine interceptions. He completed just 16 of 35 passes for 162 yards in last week’s 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Meyer has set some ridiculously high expectations for the Jaguars this season. He doesn’t want to hear anyone using a new system or a rookie QB as an excuse, but the team is clearly struggling with that. Time will tell if coaching changes help resolve some of the issues.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gestures after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports