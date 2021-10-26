Urban Meyer doubles down on high expectations for Jaguars

Things have not gone well for the Jacksonville Jaguars so far this season, but Urban Meyer does not want to hear any excuses.

The first-year head coach made a clear statement on Monday about his expectations for the remainder of the season. He said the Jaguars’ play at this point cannot be chalked up to a new system or a rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

“The excuse of a new system, the excuse of a young quarterback, that’s all gone.” – #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on his team. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 25, 2021

In short, Meyer doesn’t want to hear excuses. Considering the team is 1-5, it’s fair to read this as a criticism of their play so far. Meyer definitely isn’t grading on a curve.

Jaguars players seem to have found some other reasons to blame for their struggles this year. That won’t stop Meyer from maintaining some expectations that border on ridiculous. With upcoming games against the Bills and Colts, it won’t be easy.