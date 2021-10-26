 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 25, 2021

Urban Meyer doubles down on high expectations for Jaguars

October 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Urban Meyer Jags

Things have not gone well for the Jacksonville Jaguars so far this season, but Urban Meyer does not want to hear any excuses.

The first-year head coach made a clear statement on Monday about his expectations for the remainder of the season. He said the Jaguars’ play at this point cannot be chalked up to a new system or a rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

In short, Meyer doesn’t want to hear excuses. Considering the team is 1-5, it’s fair to read this as a criticism of their play so far. Meyer definitely isn’t grading on a curve.

Jaguars players seem to have found some other reasons to blame for their struggles this year. That won’t stop Meyer from maintaining some expectations that border on ridiculous. With upcoming games against the Bills and Colts, it won’t be easy.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus