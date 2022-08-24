Jaguars could have first Irish-born NFL player in 37 years

The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to become Ireland’s NFL team.

The Jags gave some a scare earlier on Tuesday when they cut kicker Ryan Santoso, leaving them without a kicker on their roster. But their intentions were made clear hours later when they claimed James McCourt, who had been waived by the Chargers.

The Jags are sending McCourt to Atlanta to join the team in their joint practices with the Falcons.

Jaguars put a waiver claim in for former Los Angeles Chargers K James McCourt, but that won't be official until 4 pm ET. Team is sending him right to Atlanta for joint practices with the Falcons on Wednesday and Thursday. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 23, 2022

What’s the big deal about McCourt? If he sticks with the team, he would become the first active NFL player born in Ireland in 37 years.

It’s official: the Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed K James McCourt off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers, the team has just announced. Ireland is a step closer to ending its 37 year wait for an active NFL player ☘️🏈 — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) August 23, 2022

The last Irish-born player in the NFL was Neil O’Donoghue, who kicked from 1977-1985. O’Donoghue was born in Dublin and spent six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

McCourt was born in Ireland but moved to Florida when he was eight. He was 37/52 on field goals during his college career and 83/84 on extra points.