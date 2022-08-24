 Skip to main content
Jaguars could have first Irish-born NFL player in 37 years

August 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

James McCourt in an interview

The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to become Ireland’s NFL team.

The Jags gave some a scare earlier on Tuesday when they cut kicker Ryan Santoso, leaving them without a kicker on their roster. But their intentions were made clear hours later when they claimed James McCourt, who had been waived by the Chargers.

The Jags are sending McCourt to Atlanta to join the team in their joint practices with the Falcons.

What’s the big deal about McCourt? If he sticks with the team, he would become the first active NFL player born in Ireland in 37 years.

The last Irish-born player in the NFL was Neil O’Donoghue, who kicked from 1977-1985. O’Donoghue was born in Dublin and spent six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

McCourt was born in Ireland but moved to Florida when he was eight. He was 37/52 on field goals during his college career and 83/84 on extra points.

