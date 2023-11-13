 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 13, 2023

On-field mic caught 1 Jaguars player making awkward admission

November 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

Oct 1, 2023; London, United Kingdom;The Jacksonville Jaguars logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One Jacksonville Jaguars player was caught making a somewhat embarrassing admission by a mic’d-up player during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner was wearing a microphone during Sunday’s game, and at one point he informed his defensive teammates that the Jaguars “don’t know what they’re doing.” Warner’s analysis was apparently correct: an unidentified Jaguars player can be heard responding “you’re right, we don’t.”

It is not clear who was actually responding to Warner, but the message itself seems pretty clear. The results bear that out as well: the Jacksonville offense tallied just 221 total yards in a 34-3 loss, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked five times.

One 49ers defender actually accused the Jaguars of dirty play following the game, so perhaps that is what Jacksonville wound up trying to do instead.

Article Tags

Jacksonville JaguarsSan Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus