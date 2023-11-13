On-field mic caught 1 Jaguars player making awkward admission

One Jacksonville Jaguars player was caught making a somewhat embarrassing admission by a mic’d-up player during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner was wearing a microphone during Sunday’s game, and at one point he informed his defensive teammates that the Jaguars “don’t know what they’re doing.” Warner’s analysis was apparently correct: an unidentified Jaguars player can be heard responding “you’re right, we don’t.”

49ers Fred Warner: “Ay they don’t know what they’re doing” Jags Player: “You’re right, we don’t” pic.twitter.com/uh4cipwyLg — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) November 13, 2023

It is not clear who was actually responding to Warner, but the message itself seems pretty clear. The results bear that out as well: the Jacksonville offense tallied just 221 total yards in a 34-3 loss, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked five times.

One 49ers defender actually accused the Jaguars of dirty play following the game, so perhaps that is what Jacksonville wound up trying to do instead.