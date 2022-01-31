Jaguars unable to interview top head coach candidate

Kevin O’Connell has recently emerged as one of the favorites for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job, but the team apparently should have shown interest in him sooner if they wanted a timely interview.

O’Connell, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, has interviewed with multiple teams. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars cannot speak with him at this time because they did not put in an interview request soon enough.

Jaguars wanted to interview Rams' OC Kevin O'Connell but cannot at this time because they didn't request an interview in the initial interview period, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2022

That could come back to haunt the Jags, especially if they believe O’Connell is their guy. O’Connell has an interview lined up with the Minnesota Vikings as the Rams prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Vikings are conducting second HC interviews this week with both Rams coordinators, OC Kevin O'Connell and DC Raheem Morris, per sources. They previously interviewed each coordinator before hiring their GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2022

O’Connell’s interview with the Vikings will be his second. They appear to have legitimate interest in hiring the 36-year-old. O’Connell can still wait until the Jaguars are able to interview him before he makes any decisions, but getting a jump on the process can be extremely important.

Jaguars fans have sent a pretty clear message about the head coach they want.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan (Shahid Khan) watches from the sidelines during an NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports