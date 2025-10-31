Travis Hunter to miss significant time with an injury

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter was a late addition to the team’s injury report this week, and the issue he is dealing with is more significant than it initially sounded.

The Jaguars announced on Friday that Hunter has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. That means the rookie will miss at least four games and be eligible to return in Week 13 at the earliest.

Hunter suffered the knee injury during practice on Thursday. The Jaguars had a bye in Week 8, and their No. 2 overall pick was coming off a breakout performance in Week 7.

Hunter, who has played both wide receiver and cornerback this season, caught 8 passes for 101 yards and his first career touchdown during Jacksonville’s 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 19. There was talk of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner coming out of the bye as Jacksonville’s top wideout, especially with Brian Thomas Jr. battling a shoulder injury.

Any continuation of Hunter’s breakout will have to wait for at least a month. The injury adds to what has been a disappointing first NFL season for Hunter, though he has had plenty of moments to showcase his rare athletic ability.