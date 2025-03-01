Jalen Milroe’s NFL Combine measurements cause suspicion

Fans and analysts noted Saturday that something very strange was going on regarding Jalen Milroe’s NFL Combine measurements.

Milroe faced concerns about his hand size as he entered the Combine. At the Senior Bowl last month, Milroe’s hands measured 8 3/4 inches.

The general consensus is that NFL quarterbacks should have nine inch hands in order to be considered a viable pro prospect, so that number was not great for Milroe.

At the NFL Combine, however, Milroe’s hands measured 9 3/8 inches. Strictly speaking, that would mean Milroe’s hands grew by over half an inch in a month, and are suddenly average-sized by NFL quarterback standards.

Milroe had 8 6/8 hand size at the Senior Bowl—which was notable as its under the threshold of 9” hand size. Today he’s up to 9 3/8. https://t.co/Ysv1a4ZUxf — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 1, 2025

Milroe’s hands were not the only odd measurement that turned up at the Combine. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was listed as being over a half-inch taller than he was at the Senior Bowl.

QB have room to grow?



Dillon Gabriel height:

Senior Bowl: 5'10 1/2"

Combine: 5'11 1/8"



Jalen Milroe hand size:

Senior Bowl: 8 6/8"

Combine: 9 3/8" — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 1, 2025

It is anyone’s guess why such significant discrepancies might exist in these measurables. Teams will obviously be familiar with the most accurate figures and make their own judgments based on those. Nobody is buying that Milroe had a sudden growth spurt limited solely to his hands, though.

Hand measurements can legitimately impact a quarterback’s draft stock and stick to them even after they are selected. Milroe will be hoping that teams buy into his NFL Combine figure, especially since he has not exactly blown scouts away during the rest of the pre-draft process.

Milroe is unlikely to be a first-round pick no matter what his hand size is. He appeared to be falling behind another SEC quarterback in consensus rankings when assessed at the Senior Bowl.