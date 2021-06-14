Jalen Ramsey is already recruiting Stephon Gilmore to Rams

Nobody associated with the Los Angeles Rams recruits harder than Jalen Ramsey, and he was at it again on Monday.

Just hours after New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore officially began his holdout from mandatory minicamp, Ramsey was on Twitter reaching out without any particular subtlety.

Yo @BumpNrunGilm0re what’s good my dawg? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 14, 2021

The Rams haven’t been linked to Gilmore, but Ramsey is leaving nothing to chance here. After all, there have been rumors that the Patriots might actually be willing to move on from the star cornerback instead of giving him the new contract he wants. It’s fair to question whether the Rams, who have cap limitations of their own, would be able to swing a trade and give Gilmore what he wants under those circumstances.

If Gilmore does become available, it probably wouldn’t hurt for the Rams to ask about him. After all, Ramsey isn’t afraid to make his feelings known when his team passes on a star player in the trade market.