Stephon Gilmore officially begins holdout with Patriots

The New England Patriots began mandatory minicamp on Monday, and their best defensive back was not in attendance.

As many expected, Stephon Gilmore did not report to the start of minicamp. The former Defensive Player of the Year is not expected to attend at any point, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Gilmore is rehabbing from a partially torn quad that ended his season early last year, so it’s unclear if the injury is a factor in his absence. Numerous reports have indicated he wants a new contract.

Gilmore is set to earn a base salary of $7 million this year in the final season of his five-year, $65 million contract. That number is so low in part because the Patriots previously moved a large portion of Gilmore’s 2021 salary to 2020 to give him more guaranteed money after he won Defensive Player of the Year.

A report earlier in the offseason claimed it was viewed as a foregone conclusion that the Patriots would trade Gilmore. That has not happened, though it cannot be ruled out. We also can’t rule out Bill Belichick making Gilmore his latest surprise veteran cut.

By not reporting to minicamp, Gilmore is subjecting himself to a fine of around $93,000. The Patriots have the option of waiving that and categorizing his absence as excused.