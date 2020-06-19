Jamal Adams adds Buccaneers to list of preferred trade destinations

Jamal Adams still wants to be traded, and it looks like he’s even revising his list of preferred destinations on the fly.

Adams told former NFL safety Ryan Clark that he would also welcome a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That would reunite him with former head coach Todd Bowles, who serves as Tampa’s defensive coordinator.

The Buccaneers are certainly becoming an attractive trade destination for a lot of reasons. Anyone who goes there will be teammates with Tom Brady, and the Bucs are likely to be contenders as long as he’s there.

Adams wanted a new deal and demanded a trade when he didn’t get it. The 24-year-old safety doesn’t have a lot of leverage, though, so a trade is certainly no guarantee. We do know the seven other teams he’d prefer to go to in addition to Tampa Bay.