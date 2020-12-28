Jamal Adams could not contain his excitement after Seahawks clinch NFC West

Jamal Adams is now a division champion for the first time, and he couldn’t be happier.

For the second week in a row, Adams celebrated an important first in his NFL career. The Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoff berth in Week 15, and on Sunday they sealed up the NFC West title with a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Just as he did last week, Adams was unable to contain his enthusiasm during his postgame press conference after he and his teammates sealed up the division.

"DAMN IT FEELS GOOD!” Jamal Adams is celebrating his first division title after the Seahawks won the NFC West (via @Seahawks) pic.twitter.com/FSKOyDVdEA — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2020

Adams is even more excitable here than he was last week, when he had this similar response to the playoff clinch. The guy’s going to go absolutely nuts if the Seahawks get anywhere near the Super Bowl.