Jamal Adams voices frustration over contract talks with Jets

Jamal Adams has made no secret of the fact that he wants the New York Jets to sign him to an extension. Now he’s making it clear that, in his mind, they’re dragging their feet.

Adams posted an Instagram comment on Friday stating that he still hadn’t received an initial proposal from the Jets, and concluded by saying “a lot of talk no action.”

Jamal Adams does not seem happy (from the latest @brgridiron IG post) pic.twitter.com/FNrtAY57Y5 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) June 12, 2020

Adams has essentially told the Jets to either sign him or trade him. So far, they have done neither. If it’s true that the Jets have been slow-walking an offer after promising one in January, you can hardly blame Adams for being upset enough to air this publicly.

The 24-year-old safety is coming off an All-Pro season that even saw him accumulate 6.5 sacks. The Jets would do well to lock him up long-term as soon as possible.