Jamal Adams shares what finally led him to sign big contract

Jamal Adams on Tuesday finally signed his big contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams is getting a four-year, $70 million contract that will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at $17.5 million per season.

The Seahawks were offering for a while to make Adams the highest-paid safety, but he wasn’t signing the contract. Adams was seeking even more money, trying to argue that he should receive linebacker-like money because he rushes the passer.

So what led Adams to finally sign the big contract? He said his mother sent him a long text message convincing him to do so. As a kicker, she used his full name, and that caught his attention.

Jamal Adams says what convinced him to sign was Mom texting him “a full paragraph” at midnight Dallas time from back home last night, telling him to. “She used my full name. When my mother says my full name, I need to pay attention.” #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/wrfoPP8KMY — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2021

That’s great. You don’t want to argue with mama.

Adams’ mind was probably also changed by a report talking about the possibility of the Seahawks franchise-tagging Adams twice.

Adams’ mother likely told him that he had a great offer on the table and to stop messing around already and sign it.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes that his personal relationship with Adams made a difference.

Pete Carroll said #Seahawks and Jamal Adams both stood their grounds in contract negotiations, “that’s why it took 5 months”—and that his personal relationship with Adams “became crucial” to getting deal done @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/J0QlwnMUPR — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2021

Adams, 25, was the No. 6 overall pick in the draft by the Jets in 2017. He was acquired by the Seahawks last year and had 9.5 sacks and 83 tackles in just 12 games with them.