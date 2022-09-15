Extent of Jamal Adams’ injury revealed

Jamal Adams suffered a leg injury during Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, and unfortunately the Seattle Seahawks star has gotten bad news from doctors since.

Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad muscle in his left leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

Adams was carted off the field in the second quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 win over the Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll said the injury was “serious” but that the Seahawks did not know the full extent. Unfortunately, their fears were confirmed.

The latest injury for Adams will further the argument that the blockbuster trade that landed him in Seattle has not worked out for the Seahawks. Adams’ 2021 season was also cut short by shoulder surgery, and he finished the year with no sacks and two interceptions in 12 games. Carroll has defended the trade, but fans in Seattle probably are not pleased with it.