Extent of Jamal Adams’ injury revealed

September 15, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Adams suffered a leg injury during Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, and unfortunately the Seattle Seahawks star has gotten bad news from doctors since.

Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad muscle in his left leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Adams was carted off the field in the second quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 win over the Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll said the injury was “serious” but that the Seahawks did not know the full extent. Unfortunately, their fears were confirmed.

The latest injury for Adams will further the argument that the blockbuster trade that landed him in Seattle has not worked out for the Seahawks. Adams’ 2021 season was also cut short by shoulder surgery, and he finished the year with no sacks and two interceptions in 12 games. Carroll has defended the trade, but fans in Seattle probably are not pleased with it.

