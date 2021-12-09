Pete Carroll has surprising comment about costly Jamal Adams trade

If the Seattle Seahawks regret the growing cost of their trade for Jamal Adams, they are not showing it publicly.

Adams will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, cutting short his second campaign in Seattle. That ensures his 2021 will end without him collecting a single sack just one year after setting a career high with 9.5 of them. That production simply will not sit well in light of the fact that the Seahawks gave up two first-round picks for Adams. One of them, their 2022 selection, looks likely to land in the top ten with the team at 4-8 so far.

Despite how badly the trade seems to have worked out for Seattle, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll firmly defended the trade. Carroll told Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Adams deal has been a “terrific trade” for the team.

If you’d asked last season, that statement would not have received as much pushback. Now, it’s a different story. Adams has not made the Seahawks’ defense a better unit, nor has he improved the team overall. Couple that with the fact that the Seahawks will lose a high draft pick on the deal, and it looks worse.

Part of the reason the trade looks worse is because the Seahawks moved Adams into a deeper role this season, which he has not always adapted well to.

Regardless, Seahawks fans are going to hate this quote from Carroll. The disconnect between the organization and most observers is huge on this topic.