Marcus Mariota, Raiders reportedly close to a deal

Marcus Mariota is one of the quarterbacks many had their eye on in free agency. It looks like he may be headed to Las Vegas.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Monday that Mariota and the Raiders are close to a deal.

Garafolo notes that current Raiders general manager Mike Mayock had Mariota listed No. 1 in his quarterback rankings for the 2015 draft back when Mayock was a draft analyst for NFL Network.

Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick by Tennessee in 2015 behind Jameis Winston. He started 61 games for the Titans since then but got benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill over poor performance.

Mariota has passed for 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions in his career, and has shown promise at times (his 2016 season with 26 touchdowns and 9 interceptions stand out). The 26-year-old has desperately needed a change of scenery and some consistency with coaching schemes. The Raiders and Jon Gruden’s offense could be perfect for him, and would give the Raiders a nice option aside from Derek Carr.