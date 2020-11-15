Jameis Winston replaces Drew Brees following big hit, rib injury

Drew Brees struggled in the first half of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and took a couple of big hits, and the New Orleans Saints quarterback began the second half on the bench.

Brees was replaced by Jameis Winston to start the third quarter. Analyst Mark Schlereth said on the FOX broadcast that the decision was a result of the hit Brees took from Niners defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the first half. The Saints later announced that Brees suffered a rib injury.

Street sacked Brees in the second quarter but was called for roughing the passer. The officials felt Street drove Brees into the ground with his bodyweight, but replays appeared to show that the call was bogus. You can see a video of the play here.

Brees completed 8/13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown prior to his exit.