James Cook pulled strange move for Bills’ first preseason game

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook did not play in Saturday night’s preseason contest against the New York Giants, which was expected given that he has been holding out for a new contract. Cook’s approach to the game was a bit unusual, however.

Cook was in full uniform and took part in warmups at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. He even took at least one snap with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 drills, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Some wondered if Cook’s decision to dress for the game meant there had been progress in contract talks between the Bills and his representatives. But Cook did not play, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that was the running back’s choice.

“We wanted him to play. I wanted him to play, I don’t really want to go into it any further,” McDermott told reporters after Buffalo’s 34-25 loss. “There’s really no change at this point in time from what it was going into this weekend and the game today. He warmed up, like I said. But at this point, due to his situation and the position he’s in, he’s not willing to play.”

Sean McDermott says he had a "good conversation" with James Cook but "We wanted him to play. I wanted him to play."



He added: "There is really no change to what it was going into this weekend… Due to the position he is in, he wasn't willing to play."



Testy#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/lpHlkm9qKL — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 9, 2025

Cook’s agent suggested that Cook was in full uniform in order to show his loyalty to the Bills.

“I don’t know what else he can do to show he only wants to play for the Bills,” agent Zac Hiller told Getzenberg. “Hopefully we can figure this out and refocus all energy on bringing a Super Bowl to Buffalo.”

Several Bills starters played in the game, though Josh Allen did not see any action. McDermott could have just as easily said the plan was for Cook to sit, but the coach instead made it clear that was not the case.

Cook is making $5.27 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season. He participated fully in the first full week of training camp but then began sitting out last Sunday. When reporters asked what led to the change, Cook would only repeat the same one-word response.

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and made the Pro Bowl both years. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last year and has been the focus of Buffalo’s running game.

There was speculation that negotiations between Cook and the Bills might move in the right direction after another star running back signed an extension this week, but it appears the two sides are still at an impasse.