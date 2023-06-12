Patriots’ surprising James Robinson release came at notable time

The New England Patriots surprised some on Monday by releasing former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson. The timing of the move, however, may offer something of a hint as to a potential reason.

Robinson was placed on waivers Monday less than three months after the Patriots signed him as a free agent. ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that the decision to release Robinson came at the time that Patriots players were undergoing physicals at mandatory minicamp, which could suggest that the team saw something they did not like.

RB James Robinson’s contract was structured in a way that led one to believe the Patriots had concerns from a health/injury standpoint. It might be a coincidence, but Robinson’s release comes at a time when players are undergoing physicals at mandatory minicamp. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 12, 2023

Robinson suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2021 season, a brutal injury for anyone, but particularly to a running back. The two-year deal he signed in March suggested that the Patriots had lingering concerns about the recovery from that injury, and the physical may have reinforced those worries.

Robinson’s career has taken a number of unfortunate turns since his injury. After he rushed for 1,070 yards in 2020 as an undrafted rookie, his 2021 season was uneven even before the injury. He was traded to the Jets, a move that went sour for him quickly, and he ended the season with just 425 rushing yards on 110 carries. He is still just 24, but it is not clear what his next move will be.