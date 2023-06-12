 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 12, 2023

Patriots’ surprising James Robinson release came at notable time

June 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
James Robinson in a helmet

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots surprised some on Monday by releasing former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson. The timing of the move, however, may offer something of a hint as to a potential reason.

Robinson was placed on waivers Monday less than three months after the Patriots signed him as a free agent. ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that the decision to release Robinson came at the time that Patriots players were undergoing physicals at mandatory minicamp, which could suggest that the team saw something they did not like.

Robinson suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2021 season, a brutal injury for anyone, but particularly to a running back. The two-year deal he signed in March suggested that the Patriots had lingering concerns about the recovery from that injury, and the physical may have reinforced those worries.

Robinson’s career has taken a number of unfortunate turns since his injury. After he rushed for 1,070 yards in 2020 as an undrafted rookie, his 2021 season was uneven even before the injury. He was traded to the Jets, a move that went sour for him quickly, and he ended the season with just 425 rushing yards on 110 carries. He is still just 24, but it is not clear what his next move will be.

Article Tags

James RobinsonNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus