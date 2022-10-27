James Robinson appears to take parting shot at Doug Pederson

James Robinson is the latest player who sounds pretty darn happy to be out of Jacksonville.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the newly-acquired New York Jets running back Robinson seemed to take a parting shot at Jaguars coach Doug Pederson. Robinson said that he thinks Pederson, who cited “knee soreness” as the reason for Robinson’s absence in Week 7 against the New York Giants, was just trying to find an excuse to move away from him.

James Robinson didn’t sound too happy that Doug Pederson said “knee soreness” was the reason he didn’t play last week. Said he thinks they were using that as an “excuse” to go away from using him and that knee soreness is nothing out of the ordinary. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 26, 2022

Robinson also mentioned a lack of communication from the coaching staff.

Newest Jets RB James Robinson mentioned a lack of communication between him and the Jaguars coaching staff as he felt like it was an excuse not to play him. Says he feels fine as Doug Pederson said Robinson was dealing with some knee soreness in his final days in Jacksonville — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) October 26, 2022

The 24-year-old Robinson signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and developed into a difference-maker in the backfield. He rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie and posted a strong 4.5 yards per carry with 18 total touchdowns over his first two seasons.

But Robinson tore his Achilles near the end of the 2021 campaign, paving the way for former first-round pick Travis Etienne Jr. to gradually overtake him. Etienne had his best game of the season in Week 7, getting the start and rushing for a career-high 114 yards and a touchdown.

It is possible that the Jaguars knew a Robinson trade was imminent before Week 7 and thus decided to subtly hold him out. But Robinson is obviously not pleased about the way that was communicated to him (something that was not an isolated incident for Robinson in Jacksonville either).