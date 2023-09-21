 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 21, 2023

Jared Goff’s perfect fake led to must-see moment in Lions game

September 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Jared Goff taken down

Jared Goff sold a fake so well on Sunday that he ended up taking some punishment, and creating a hilarious must-see moment.

Goff’s Detroit Lions lost 37-31 in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Detroit was down 31-21 in the fourth quarter and had their first play from scrimmage after a pick-six gave the Seahawks a 10-point lead.

Goff pitched a ball to Kalif Raymond, who was in motion for a jet sweep. After pitching the ball to Raymond, Goff dropped back like he was ready to pass. That’s when Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor came charging in and took down Goff for what he thought was a sack. Taylor was so convinced he had made the play of the game that he even did a sack dance. Of course, he did all that while Raymond, who actually had the ball, was being tackled.

The video is just great.

That is too much. It’s the sack celebration that really makes the video. How can you not love that?

The best part is this is the second time Taylor has been the subject of a play like this. Last year he ran out onto the field when his Seahawks got an interception against the Raiders even though Taylor wasn’t supposed to be on the field!

Article Tags

Darrell TaylorJared Goff
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus