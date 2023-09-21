Jared Goff’s perfect fake led to must-see moment in Lions game

Jared Goff sold a fake so well on Sunday that he ended up taking some punishment, and creating a hilarious must-see moment.

Goff’s Detroit Lions lost 37-31 in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Detroit was down 31-21 in the fourth quarter and had their first play from scrimmage after a pick-six gave the Seahawks a 10-point lead.

Goff pitched a ball to Kalif Raymond, who was in motion for a jet sweep. After pitching the ball to Raymond, Goff dropped back like he was ready to pass. That’s when Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor came charging in and took down Goff for what he thought was a sack. Taylor was so convinced he had made the play of the game that he even did a sack dance. Of course, he did all that while Raymond, who actually had the ball, was being tackled.

The video is just great.

Jared Goff did his fake so well after handing the ball off that Darnell Taylor thought he had a huge sack. But he actually got one of the latest hits you'll ever see lol pic.twitter.com/ia5SgxjkJm — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 19, 2023

That is too much. It’s the sack celebration that really makes the video. How can you not love that?

The best part is this is the second time Taylor has been the subject of a play like this. Last year he ran out onto the field when his Seahawks got an interception against the Raiders even though Taylor wasn’t supposed to be on the field!