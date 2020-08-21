Jarrett Stidham could be held out of practice with leg injury

Jarrett Stidham is competing for the starting quarterback job with the New England Patriots, but the former Auburn star may miss some time.

Stidham has been battling a leg injury that is expected to sideline him for Friday’s practice, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

Rapoport added that Stidham is trying to fight through the injury and wants to practice. The Patriots are going to play it safe with him, but the injury is worth monitoring. With only three weeks remaining until the start of the regular season, any time Stidham misses now could be quite significant.

Stidham had some serious struggles in practice this week that led some to believe he was falling behind Cam Newton in the starting QB race. It’s unclear if the lingering leg injury had anything to do with the performance.

As of now, neither Stidham nor Newton has a firm grasp on the starting job. Patriots coach Bill Belichick indicated this week that both could see time in Week 1.