Report: Jason Witten targeted for big high school head coaching job

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten may have a pretty good coaching gig coming up in his future.

Witten is being targeted by Lipscomb Academy in Nashville to become the high school’s new head coach, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Witten would be replacing Trent Dilfer, who took the job at UAB earlier in the month.

Witten does have some high school coaching cred. In 2020, he landed the head coaching position at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, and just finished his second year there. After going just 2-8 in his first season, Witten coached the team to 10 wins and an appearance in the second round of the Texas State Playoffs in 2022.

Lipscomb has won back-to-back Tennessee state titles, so it’s a fairly prestigious high school job. Witten has clearly impressed so far if he is in the frame for it.