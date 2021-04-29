Jed York trolls fans on Twitter ahead of NFL Draft

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York hasn’t always made the best decisions when running the team. He seems to think he might have made another one on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, York tweeted that he had asked GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan not to tell him who they planned to select No. 3 overall in the draft. York was somewhat ridiculed for the tweet, with few believing that the CEO of an NFL team would actually ask to voluntarily be left out of the loop on a huge decision like this.

#DraftDay just finished up a great meeting with @JohnLynch49ers & Kyle. They were about to tell me the pick and I asked to wait til we’re on the clock. Gotta watch tonight — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

York leaned into it a bit. First, he sent a self-deprecating tweet referencing his history of iffy coaching hires.

#DraftDay ok, so 3 coaches in 3 years wasn’t the best decision from 2014-16 but I’m starting to think choosing not to know our plan for tonight isn’t one of my best decisions either — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

At that point, the Niners CEO started openly trolling. He asked Twitter how many miles he should run ahead of the draft, and the five options he gave certainly seemed to correspond to the numbers of quarterbacks such as Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and even Aaron Rodgers, whom the 49ers have been aggressively linked to in the last 24 hours.

#DraftDay thinking about going for a run. Suspense is too much. How many miles should I go for 1? 5? 10? 12? 16? or 1? — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

#DraftDay I want to apologize for the last tweet. Clearly I don’t run much. Sorry to all the runners out there. I’m just waiting for the draft to start — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

If York has the entire 49ers fanbase waiting with bated breath for clues or hints, he might as well take advantage of it.

As for what the 49ers will do with the No. 3 pick, we have some hints. We don’t know for sure, but York probably does no matter what he says.