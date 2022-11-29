Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr airplane incident

Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, and some have wondered if the incident will impact his free agency. The owner of at least one team is unbothered.

Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight after police say he was unresponsive and not following the directions from the flight crew to fasten his seatbelt. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the incident during his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Jones confirmed that the Cowboys remain interested in signing Beckham and praised the veteran wide receiver for his character.

Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Odell Beckham Jr.’s incident on a flight over the weekend is not an issue to the Cowboys’ interest. “His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him,” Jones said. “It is with many. It isn’t with him.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 29, 2022

Jones added that he spoke with Beckham last week and that the 30-year-old “feels confident.”

Jones is not worried about OBJ visiting other teams before coming to Dallas. On his conversation with OBJ last week, Jones said OBJ was, “very genuine. Very competitive. Feels confident. Feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence but yet very, very just compatible." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 29, 2022

No team has recruited Beckham more openly than the Cowboys. OBJ indicated in a series of tweets that the airplane incident was completely blown out of proportion, and it sounds like Jones is willing to take his word for it.

The Cowboys are one of three teams that are believed to be the most likely suitors for Beckham.