 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 29, 2022

Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr airplane incident

November 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jerry Jones takes off his sunglasses

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Photo Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, and some have wondered if the incident will impact his free agency. The owner of at least one team is unbothered.

Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight after police say he was unresponsive and not following the directions from the flight crew to fasten his seatbelt. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the incident during his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Jones confirmed that the Cowboys remain interested in signing Beckham and praised the veteran wide receiver for his character.

“His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him,” Jones said. “It is with many. It isn’t with him.”

Jones added that he spoke with Beckham last week and that the 30-year-old “feels confident.”

No team has recruited Beckham more openly than the Cowboys. OBJ indicated in a series of tweets that the airplane incident was completely blown out of proportion, and it sounds like Jones is willing to take his word for it.

The Cowboys are one of three teams that are believed to be the most likely suitors for Beckham.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysJerry JonesOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus