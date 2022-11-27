 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off flight in Miami

November 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, according to a report.

Beckham was flying commercial on an American Airlines flight Sunday morning and headed to LA. FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater reported that Beckham was “in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt” prior to the flight.

Slater says the flight was delayed after Beckham refused to leave.

Slater says Beckham was escorted by police to the ticketing area of the airport.

Police released a statement and said Beckham was removed out of concerns for his health.

One of the people who recorded a video of the situation wrote an unhappy note to Beckham.

“Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude. Not cool man,” the man wrote.

Another passenger recognized Beckham and wondered on Twitter what happened.

Beckham is a free agent and has been in the news because he is close to deciding which team to sign with. Beckham has been out recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl.

.

