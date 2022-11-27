Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off flight in Miami

Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, according to a report.

Beckham was flying commercial on an American Airlines flight Sunday morning and headed to LA. FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater reported that Beckham was “in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt” prior to the flight.

Slater says the flight was delayed after Beckham refused to leave.

SLATER SCOOP: Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Flight crew said the NFL WR was in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt, I’m told. The Los Angeles bound flight was delayed after Beckham refused to leave making everybody get off. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

Slater says Beckham was escorted by police to the ticketing area of the airport.

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told. Video from @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

Police released a statement and said Beckham was removed out of concerns for his health.

From Miami-Dade Police on Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a flight this morning: pic.twitter.com/ieD40w4wkv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2022

One of the people who recorded a video of the situation wrote an unhappy note to Beckham.

“Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude. Not cool man,” the man wrote.

Another passenger recognized Beckham and wondered on Twitter what happened.

Dear @AmericanAir why did #OdellBeckhamJr get police escorted off our flight? Why did we all have to get off because of it? We never left yet? @TMZ is gonna have info on this. pic.twitter.com/OxwQ5k8Sjz — Chris Daly (@ctopherd) November 27, 2022

Beckham is a free agent and has been in the news because he is close to deciding which team to sign with. Beckham has been out recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl.