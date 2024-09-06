Jerry Jones does interesting pivot on Dak Prescott contract questions

Jerry Jones has answered numerous questions this offseason about Dak Prescott’s contract situation, but the Dallas Cowboys owner suddenly seems to have changed his approach.

During his Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked if there is any update on the ongoing contract extension talks between Prescott and the team. The 81-year-old did not entertain the question.

“I won’t be discussing anything at all about Dak (Prescott’s) business or contract at this particular time,” Jones said.

Jones was also asked about Mike McCarthy. Like Prescott, the head coach is in the final year of his current deal. Jones would only say that he “couldn’t be more satisfied with either one of them.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: "I won't be discussing anything at all about Dak (Prescott's) business or contract at this particular time." He said similar about Mike McCarthy. Jones: "I will say this, I couldn't be more satisfied with either one of them, at all.… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 6, 2024

As many have noted, Jones seemed to go quiet about the CeeDee Lamb contract talks right before Lamb and the Cowboys agreed to a massive extension. Perhaps things are trending in that direction with Prescott now.

It is also possible that Jones is reacting to what Prescott recently said about the public comments Jones has made about Dak’s contract situation.

Prescott is undoubtedly seeking to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, which would require a salary of more than $55 million per year. A reporter shared a big prediction this week about how the situation could unfold with the regular season about to begin.