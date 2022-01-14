 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones offers thoughts on opposing fans taking over AT&T Stadium

January 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Jerry Jones wears sunglasses

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in a big way during the team’s regular season finale in Los Angeles last week. Many of them could also make the trip to Dallas this week for the opening round of the playoffs, but Jerry Jones doesn’t sound too concerned.

During his Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about the potential of Niners fans taking over AT&T Stadium on Sunday. He said he can “guarantee” Cowboys fans are not going to be out-done by the visitors.

While 49ers fans were well-represented last week for the team’s road game against the Rams, traveling from San Francisco to L.A. is a lot easier than San Francisco to Dallas. There also won’t be as many reasonably priced tickets available in Dallas as there were in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys certainly won’t have to go to a silent snap count, which is what Matthew Stafford and the Rams had to do in their home game last week. Stafford’s wife even spoke about the imbalance and issued a request for Rams fans ahead of the opening round of the playoffs.

