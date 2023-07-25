Photo of Aaron Rodgers looking incredibly skinny goes viral

Aaron Rodgers wearing a New York Jets uniform probably doesn’t look real yet to Green Bay Packers fans who have supported the quarterback for years.

Fittingly enough, photos of the former MVP in his new threads are going viral for looking a tad off. Some fans think he looks like a kid masquerading as Aaron Rodgers while wearing a Halloween outfit.

Aaron Rodgers looks like he’s wearing an Aaron Rodgers Halloween costume for children pic.twitter.com/iZlVJvahRJ — John Rich (@JohnRichTV) July 23, 2023

For what it’s worth, Rodgers was listed at 225 pounds on the Packers’ roster last season. The Jets have him at 223 pounds as training camp begins.

Others see Rodgers as The Great Gazoo from The Flintstones because of how disproportionately large his green helmet looks.

Bro looks like The Great Gazoo for real pic.twitter.com/JEjKj9V9Nn — Keith Rogers (@Bezique__) July 24, 2023

Rodgers was also mistaken for looking like the Jets’ kicker.

Aaron Rodgers looks like he was the kicker for the Jets when this WAS their uniform. pic.twitter.com/G17Yff0hhR — 5 Foot Nothin, 100 & Nothin (@5FootNothinPod) July 24, 2023

It’s clear that seeing Rodgers in a different uniform is going to take some getting used to.

All that matters to Jets fans is that the 1-time Super Bowl winner tries to double his ring tally while playing in the green and white.

By most accounts, Rodgers is off to a great start at Jets training camp. He’s already making highlight passes together with sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

#JetsTwitter wanted the video. We got the video.@GarrettWilson_V with the CRAZY TD. pic.twitter.com/qTMQAYDn0z — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 23, 2023

If Rodgers can toss more touchdowns like that once the season begins, it’s not his uniform fit fans will be talking about any longer.

