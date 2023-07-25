 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 24, 2023

Photo of Aaron Rodgers looking incredibly skinny goes viral

July 24, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Aaron Rodgers smiling

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers wearing a New York Jets uniform probably doesn’t look real yet to Green Bay Packers fans who have supported the quarterback for years.

Fittingly enough, photos of the former MVP in his new threads are going viral for looking a tad off. Some fans think he looks like a kid masquerading as Aaron Rodgers while wearing a Halloween outfit.

For what it’s worth, Rodgers was listed at 225 pounds on the Packers’ roster last season. The Jets have him at 223 pounds as training camp begins.

Others see Rodgers as The Great Gazoo from The Flintstones because of how disproportionately large his green helmet looks.

Rodgers was also mistaken for looking like the Jets’ kicker.

It’s clear that seeing Rodgers in a different uniform is going to take some getting used to.

All that matters to Jets fans is that the 1-time Super Bowl winner tries to double his ring tally while playing in the green and white.

By most accounts, Rodgers is off to a great start at Jets training camp. He’s already making highlight passes together with sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

If Rodgers can toss more touchdowns like that once the season begins, it’s not his uniform fit fans will be talking about any longer.

H/T Pro Football Talk

Article Tags

Aaron Rodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus