Jets coach trying to talk up Zach Wilson ahead of Week 15 start

With Mike White not medically cleared to play on Sunday, second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will have his chance at redemption. He will start under center for the New York Jets as they take on the Detroit Lions in a pivotal Week 15 game.

Wilson had previously been benched after completing just 55.6 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and five interceptions. He failed to take responsibility for his struggles and it rubbed many in the Jets organization, including his teammates, the wrong way.

Now, three weeks later, Wilson will have the opportunity to course-correct his career. And whether or not he actually believes it himself, head coach Robert Saleh is saying all of the right things.

Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: "He's the same quarterback that once went 18 for 18 in a bowl game." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 16, 2022

Wilson will bring a different mindset with him upon his return. He realizes the mistakes he made, both on and off the field, and was humbled by hitting the basement floor.

“The worst has already happened, right? For me, personally,” Wilson said, via the New York Post. “I’m going to just have fun and whatever happens, happens. I’m going to do whatever is best for the team, and that’s out of my control if they make that change down the road.”

With a quick turnaround for the Jets, who play Detroit on Sunday and Jacksonville on Thursday, it may not be a one-off for Wilson. White has “multiple consecutive rib fractures” and may not return in time to start in Week 16. That means Wilson will have a couple of opportunities to turn back the clock.