Jets GM says team has had conversations with 1 big-name free agent

The New York Jets may not be done setting the table for Aaron Rodgers.

Addressing reporters Monday, Jets GM Joe Douglas said the team has had “productive” conversations with the representatives for ex-All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Douglas added that Beckham could possibly come in for a visit with the Jets soon, per Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York.

Joe Douglas says the #Jets have had “productive” conversations with Odell Beckham’s representatives. Says it’s “possible” Beckham comes in for a visit soon. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 27, 2023

After sitting out the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, the 30-year-old Beckham remains a free agent. In addition to the Jets, several other NFL teams have been mentioned in connection with him.

The Beckham-Jets talks are notable because Beckham was one of the players named in the free agent wish-list that Rodgers reportedly gave to the Jets. Douglas’ side already went out and got former Rodgers teammate Allen Lazard in free agency. Now they may have their sights set on another talented receiver for Rodgers to throw to in Beckham.