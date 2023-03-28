 Skip to main content
Jets GM says team has had conversations with 1 big-name free agent

March 27, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joe Douglas speaking with reporters

Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets may not be done setting the table for Aaron Rodgers.

Addressing reporters Monday, Jets GM Joe Douglas said the team has had “productive” conversations with the representatives for ex-All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Douglas added that Beckham could possibly come in for a visit with the Jets soon, per Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York.

After sitting out the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, the 30-year-old Beckham remains a free agent. In addition to the Jets, several other NFL teams have been mentioned in connection with him.

The Beckham-Jets talks are notable because Beckham was one of the players named in the free agent wish-list that Rodgers reportedly gave to the Jets. Douglas’ side already went out and got former Rodgers teammate Allen Lazard in free agency. Now they may have their sights set on another talented receiver for Rodgers to throw to in Beckham.

Joe DouglasNew York JetsOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
