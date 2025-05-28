Famous NFL coach does 220-pound weight lifting on his 90th birthday

Famous former NFL head coach Jim E. Mora showed that he still has his edge even at 90 years old.

Mora turned 90 on May 24. His son, Jim L. Mora, shared a video on X of the elder Mora doing some weightlifting to celebrate. In the video, the elder Mora was shown leg-pressing 220 pounds 16 times at his son’s behest.

My dad, @bigjimmora turned 90 yesterday. This is the last set of a 85 minute weight lifting session he does 2 times a week, along with @onepeloton 3 times a week. Don’t ever stop moving, don’t ever let the old man in, it’s a mindset! @Saints @NFL pic.twitter.com/sxeB9Bud54 — Jim Mora (@CoachJimMoraFB) May 25, 2025

According to the younger Mora, who is the head football coach at UConn, his famous father does an 85-minute long weightlifting workout twice per week. The elder Mora also does cycling on a stationary bicycle three times per week.

The elder Mora was a two-time USFL champion with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars. He then coached the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts in the NFL and went 125-106 (.541 winning percentage), though his NFL teams went 0-6 in the playoffs.

Mora was the 1987 NFL Coach of the Year and is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame. He is also in fantastic shape for a 90-year-old.