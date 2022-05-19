 Skip to main content
Jim Nantz shares thoughts on Tom Brady’s broadcasting potential

May 19, 2022
by Alex Evans
February 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; American sportscaster Jim Nantz on the 18th hole during the conclusion of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The conclusion was delayed due to weather and darkness. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Nantz has enjoyed a decades-long stint as one of the premier sports broadcasters in the United States. The 63-year-old has plenty of experience working with quarterback-turned-analysts. He and Tony Romo have enjoyed tremendous success as the top NFL broadcasting team for CBS since 2017, and Nantz predicts a similar fate for Tom Brady.

Appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday, Nantz shared that he feels Brady will do a good job in his future role as FOX’s lead football analyst.

Nantz also told Eisen that he is excited that Brady will have a voice in the sport long after his playing days are over.

“He’ll be very well prepared, that goes without saying,” Nantz said. “His analytical brain, when you sit in a production meeting, and you hear what it is that’s going on inside his mind and what he sees, I know he’s going to be able to articulate that.”

FOX announced on May 10 that Brady will become their lead NFL analyst following the end of his playing career. He will call games with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt in practically an identical role to what Romo took on with Nantz at CBS. The only difference will be the amount of money the seven-time Super Bowl champion makes in comparison to Romo.

Brady is expected to become the highest-paid sports broadcaster ever.

If Brady puts as much effort into broadcasting as he has playing in the NFL for 20-plus years, there’s little reason to doubt that he will experience similar success.

