Jim Nantz shares thoughts on Tom Brady’s broadcasting potential

Jim Nantz has enjoyed a decades-long stint as one of the premier sports broadcasters in the United States. The 63-year-old has plenty of experience working with quarterback-turned-analysts. He and Tony Romo have enjoyed tremendous success as the top NFL broadcasting team for CBS since 2017, and Nantz predicts a similar fate for Tom Brady.

Appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday, Nantz shared that he feels Brady will do a good job in his future role as FOX’s lead football analyst.

Nantz also told Eisen that he is excited that Brady will have a voice in the sport long after his playing days are over.

“He’ll be very well prepared, that goes without saying,” Nantz said. “His analytical brain, when you sit in a production meeting, and you hear what it is that’s going on inside his mind and what he sees, I know he’s going to be able to articulate that.”

"He'll be very well prepared, that goes without saying." People were unsure how @tonyromo would be at calling #NFL games but Jim Nantz knew he'd be a home run and the @CBSSports voice has a similar feeling about @TomBrady:#NFL #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/5PiR1rrJkq — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 17, 2022

FOX announced on May 10 that Brady will become their lead NFL analyst following the end of his playing career. He will call games with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt in practically an identical role to what Romo took on with Nantz at CBS. The only difference will be the amount of money the seven-time Super Bowl champion makes in comparison to Romo.

Brady is expected to become the highest-paid sports broadcaster ever.

If Brady puts as much effort into broadcasting as he has playing in the NFL for 20-plus years, there’s little reason to doubt that he will experience similar success.