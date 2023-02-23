JJ Watt had hilarious run-in with NFL over drug test

JJ Watt has said farewell to the NFL, but it would appear one aspect of the NFL is not yet saying the same to him.

Watt took to social media Tuesday to share a pretty hilarious run-in he had with the NFL. The league, it turns out, summoned him for an offseason blood test in keeping with the PED testing program.

I don’t know what happens when you click “Report Junk” but I think I’m about to find out… pic.twitter.com/7tFyHUi3ht — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2023

The NFL continues to diligently test players during the offseason — perhaps too diligently in some cases. Watt, it would seem, is still on the league’s list. Maybe this is why he was supposed to file retirement paperwork.

The 33-year-old Watt announced his retirement just before the end of the regular season, and added he is doing so while he still has his health. Expect comeback rumors to persist for that reason, as well as NFL drug testers, apparently.