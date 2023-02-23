 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 22, 2023

JJ Watt had hilarious run-in with NFL over drug test

February 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
JJ Watt looks on

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Watt has said farewell to the NFL, but it would appear one aspect of the NFL is not yet saying the same to him.

Watt took to social media Tuesday to share a pretty hilarious run-in he had with the NFL. The league, it turns out, summoned him for an offseason blood test in keeping with the PED testing program.

The NFL continues to diligently test players during the offseason — perhaps too diligently in some cases. Watt, it would seem, is still on the league’s list. Maybe this is why he was supposed to file retirement paperwork.

The 33-year-old Watt announced his retirement just before the end of the regular season, and added he is doing so while he still has his health. Expect comeback rumors to persist for that reason, as well as NFL drug testers, apparently.

Article Tags

J.J. Watt
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus