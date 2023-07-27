Joe Burrow appears to have avoided serious injury

There is some good news on the Joe Burrow injury front.

Burrow was carted off the field during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday (more here). The young quarterback went down with a non-contact injury. Injuries suffered without contact typically raise immediate concern, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burrow had suffered a calf injury.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini later reported that Burrow has a strained calf.

Bengals sources have confirmed what HC Zac Taylor shared after practice.

There are different severity levels for a calf strain, so it’s unclear how much time Burrow might miss at this point. But for his and the Bengals’ sake, not suffering a more serious injury is always a good thing, especially since Burrow tore ligaments in his knee in 2020.

Burrow and the Bengals are negotiating about a potential contract extension. It would not be surprising if we don’t see Burrow back on the practice field until after a deal is reached.