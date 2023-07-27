 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow appears to have avoided serious injury

July 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Joe Burrow signals thumbs up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gives a thumbs up to the fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars.

There is some good news on the Joe Burrow injury front.

Burrow was carted off the field during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday (more here). The young quarterback went down with a non-contact injury. Injuries suffered without contact typically raise immediate concern, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burrow had suffered a calf injury.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini later reported that Burrow has a strained calf.

There are different severity levels for a calf strain, so it’s unclear how much time Burrow might miss at this point. But for his and the Bengals’ sake, not suffering a more serious injury is always a good thing, especially since Burrow tore ligaments in his knee in 2020.

Burrow and the Bengals are negotiating about a potential contract extension. It would not be surprising if we don’t see Burrow back on the practice field until after a deal is reached.

Joe Burrow
