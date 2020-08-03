Joey Bosa has interesting take on playing NFL season amid coronavirus

NFL players are going to face challenges this season that they have never seen before, and much of their success will be contingent upon how they handle that. As far as Joey Bosa is concerned, it may be the biggest factor in determining how far teams go.

Bosa was asked on Monday about playing a season amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said he believes the team that wins will be the one that is the “most responsible.”

Chargers DE Joey Bosa, on dealing with COVID during the season: "The most responsible team is going to be the one who wins." — LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) August 3, 2020

There is probably a lot of truth to that. Strictly from a focus standpoint, players are going to have to adjust on the fly and follow a lot of health and safety protocols that are completely foreign to them. Athletes are creatures of habit, and much of what goes on this season will be a break from routine.

Bosa was also likely referring to some of the COVID-19 outbreaks we have seen in baseball. There has been talk that players were going to nightclubs and casinos before testing positive, though that could very well have been a coincidence.

Bosa recently set a record with the massive new contract the Los Angeles Chargers gave him, so he will be leaned on as a leader during an uncertain time. He may be right that the teams with the most discipline have the best chance at success, though in many ways that is the case every season in the NFL.