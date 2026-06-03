Joey Porter Jr. had a telling remark after Nick Herbig’s contract news

Joey Porter Jr. wants the Pittsburgh Steelers to show him the money, but they gave linebacker Nick Herbig the bag first.

Herbig and the Steelers agreed to a 4-year, $100 million contract extension that includes $42 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Porter is still waiting for the Steelers to shower him with the same financial love. Porter and Herbig were part of the same 2023 NFL Draft class, but it remains to be seen whether Pittsburgh will sign the defensive back to a new deal ahead of the 2026 season.

On Tuesday, Porter shared his thoughts on his situation amid Herbig’s new contract.

“I’m out here,” Porter said on Tuesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’m happy to be out here. I’m happy I’m with the guys on the plays. That’s all I really can ask for at this time right now. [I’ll] just keep doing that and keep teaching the young guys when I can.”

It is up to Pittsburgh to decide on Porter’s future with the team, and the former Penn State Nittany Lions star believes he deserves to get paid big.

“Definitely,” added Porter, who will turn 26 years old in July. “I feel like I’ve been an elite guy since I’ve been in this league, and I’m happy that I’m getting the respect that I feel like I’m owed.”

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Porter has recorded zero interceptions but has 31 passes defended, 1.0 sack and 165 combined tackles in 47 games (41 starts).