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Steelers give star LB new $100 million contract

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Pittsburgh Steelers helmet
Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending big ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

On Tuesday, the Steelers agreed to a massive four-year, $100 million contract with linebacker Nick Herbig. The new deal includes $42 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Herbig was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he is coming off a career-best season with 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and an interception.

It’s quite the statement for the Steelers, who gave star pass rusher TJ Watt a three-year, $123 million extension in July 2025 and have now invested another $100 million in the LB room.

Herbig has started just 11 games in his three-year career, so the new contract might suggest that Alex Highsmith gets moved at some point in the near future, which was something rumored earlier in the offseason.

Herbig was a hold-in at camp in hopes of landing a new deal, and not even four hours before the new contract surfaced, he said he wanted to be a “Steeler for life.”

So, the Steelers figure things out with Herbig, and now questions will swirl about what the next move will be with a loaded LB room.

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