John Ross suffered foot injury while playing defense in practice

John Ross’ time with the Cincinnati Bengals has not been a happy one, and the latest twist in the story is pretty much typical of his NFL career so far.

Ross will miss Sunday’s game, and potentially beyond, after suffering a foot injury during practice. The catch is how the injury took place, however. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Ross volunteered to play defensive back in practice with the Bengals down to four healthy cornerbacks. On just his second play on defense, Ross suffered the foot injury.

That’s pretty much typical of Ross’ Bengals career. Unfortunately, he can’t really blame the team for this one. It sounds like he wanted to play on the defensive side of the ball during practice.

Ross has just two catches this season, having dealt with other injuries as well. The former 9th overall pick in 2017 had previously been publicly pushing for a trade, but didn’t get it before the deadline.