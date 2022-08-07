 Skip to main content
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback

August 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
John Ross at the NFL Combine

Mar 3, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wide receiver John Ross speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track.

John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.

Ross memorably ran a record-setting 4.22 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2017, which helped vault him into the top ten. He struggled to tie down a regular role with the Cincinnati Bengals and was also plagued by injuries, leading to a trade request and eventual exit to the New York Giants.

Now 26, nobody doubts Ross’ speed, but his chances of being a No. 1 option are probably gone. He could still carve out a supplementary role in the right offense.

